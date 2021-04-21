HB 750 now law, creates new anti-gang commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 750 into law on Wednesday, creating the Chatham County Legislative Gang Prevention and Intervention Commission.
It’s an effort spearheaded by state Rep. Carl Gilliard.
Governor Kemp pointed out at the bill signing ceremony, fighting gangs has been a major initiative of his, and thanked the Chatham County delegation for taking up the new initiative.
“Really, keeping it at the forefront of trying to get our young people and many others to make better decisions in the future. And I certainly appreciate Carl’s leadership again,” said Governor Kemp.
Shortly after seeing his bill signed into law, Rep. Gilliard spoke to the West Chatham Rotary Club, detailing who will be on the new Chatham County Gang Prevention and Intervention Commission.
Rep. Gilliard said, “To have representatives and chiefs of police from all the municipalities, representatives of citizens from all municipalities, to take our resources on the prevention problem and to have one effort, one plan. Everybody working together.”
Representative Gilliard has said it’s his goal for Chatham County’s Gang Prevention and Intervention Commission to become a model for other local governments around the state that are looking to tackle the issue of gang violence in their areas.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.