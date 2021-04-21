Investigation underway into suspicious East 38th Street fires

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire is investigating the cause of a fire at a vacant structure early Wednesday morning.
It happened just before 4 a.m. in the 1000 block of East 38th Street. The Savannah Fire Department responded and discovered smoke and flames coming from the rear of a vacant structure. They quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented the fire from spreading to the neighboring structure, which firefighters say sustained minor heat damage on sections of exterior siding.
This is the second time a fire has occurred at this building this week. Around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, April 18, units responded to the report of a fire at the same vacant structure. Firefighters discovered a small fire on the exterior of the building and a small fire in a pile of clothes on the kitchen floor.
Firefighters said it appeared as if someone had been living inside the boarded-up structure.
Savannah Fire Investigators are working to determine a cause. Anyone with information that might be useful to the investigation should call 1-800-282-5804.
