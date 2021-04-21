$12.8 million grant to help create magnet school programs

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Over $12 million have been granted to the Beaufort County School District through the Magnet Schools Assistance Program.
The district says they will use that money over the next five years to establish magnet programs across the district.
The U.S. Department of Education’s magnet program promotes districts across the country to build or enrich magnet programs. Beaufort County’s grant project, which will be called MED-TECH 7, will focus on seven schools throughout the district and focus on STEAM subjects - science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.
Mossy Oaks Elementary, Lady’s Island Middle, Beaufort Middle, and Beaufort High will establish a medical magnet program. Whale Branch Elementary, Whale Branch Middle, and Whale Branch Early College High will have a technology magnet program.
Each will have specialized focuses for students.
