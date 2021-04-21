UPDATE: 911 outage affecting AT&T customers in Savannah has been fixed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE at 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21: The issue affecting 911 service has been fixed by AT&T, according to a news release from Chatham County.
PREVIOUS STORY: Over 16,000 Savannah residents are currently impacted by a 911 outage.
According to a news release from Chatham County government, approximately 16,300 AT&T customers in the DeRenne Avenue area are temporarily unable to reach the 911 Communications Center. The affected areas reach as far west as Veterans Parkway, Thunderbolt to the east, just North of Victory Drive, and south as far as Montgomery Cross Road.
The cause of the outage has been identified as a malfunctioning circuit. This is affecting landline, wireless, and VoIP calls.
Residents who need to call the 911 Communications Center can still do so by dialing (912) 652-6667.
AT&T is aware of the outage and currently has teams responding to restore service.
