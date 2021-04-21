Savannah police chief committed to community policing policies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department says they spent the last year since the death of George Floyd reviewing how they operate and improving how they serve.
When the verdict was read Tuesday, it was a sigh of relief for many including Savannah’s police leadership.
Savannah Police Department Chief Roy Minter says the trial highlighted the need for rebuilding and strengthening relationships between law enforcement and the community.
“Professionalism, respect, integrity, dedication and excellence,” Chief Minter said.
This motto is what Chief Minter says their policing is based on. Serving with pride.
“We saw this summer with our peaceful protests that Savannah is good at taking care of Savannah,” he said.
Chief Minter marched along with many, over the year, who took to the streets in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Derek Chauvin’s verdict was something he says shows accountability.
“We’ve been talking about this for quite some time in the law enforcement profession, but I think now is the time for what I call ACP,” Chief Minter said.
The chief says the “A” stands for acknowledge. Acknowledging the issue between the police and community relationship. The “C” stands for committing to do something about it and the “P” stands for making it a priority.
“When you see a police officer who’s been found guilty on three very serious charges and then you see that former police officer led away in handcuffs on his way to a jail cell, of course that leaves a lasting impression,” he said.
After Floyd’s death, the City of Savannah also created the CARES Task Force - Citizens, Accountability, and Review of Emergency Services.
“I made it very clear that what I saw in that video it was horrific and inexcusable. I also made it very clear to the men and women of the police department that if anyone felt that what they saw in that video was justified or a reasonable use of force they needed to turn in their badge,” Chief Minter said.
Chief Minter says following the verdict he has been having discussions with his officers and they will continue making sure their officers are trained to conduct themselves the right way.
