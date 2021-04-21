Savannah Police searching for two missing girls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for two missing girls.
According to police, 12-year-old Alana Waples was last seen at around 5:30 a.m. on April 12 on the 2000 block of Nash Avenue. She was last seen with her hair styled in long black and blonde braids.
Detectives believe Waples may be in the company of 15-year-old Teyonna Glover who was also last seen on April 12.
Glover was seen getting into a white Jeep or SUV wearing a red, white, and blue jacket, a black hoodie, jeans, white socks, Nike flip flops, and a gray mesh backpack, according to police. Her hair is styled in twists, and she occasionally wears glasses.
Anyone with information on their locations is encouraged to call 911, SPD detectives at (912) 651-6742, or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.
