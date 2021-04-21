SC reports 391 new COVID-19 cases, slight increase in percent-positive rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 391 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 confirmed deaths Wednesday.
The report also included 356 probable new cases but no probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 476,958 confirmed cases, 94,411 probable cases, 8,247 confirmed deaths and 1,118 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 9,090 individual tests with a percent positive of 6.3%, up from 6.2%.
To date, the state has performed more than 7.2 million COVID-19 tests.
