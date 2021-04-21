Southeast Bulloch hires next head football coach

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Southeast Bulloch announced in a press release they’ve hired their next head football coach, Jared Zito.
“We are excited to welcome Coach Jared Zito and his family to Southeast Bulloch High School,” said SEBHS’s athletic director, Abram Scott said in the release. “We feel like our football program is ready to go to the next level, and we feel like he is the coach that can take us there.”
The release says that the Bulloch County Board of Education approved his hiring on April 15 as both a physical education teacher and football coach, and then he was released from his current contract with Henry County Schools, and passed his background check. He will begin on July 8.
The district says that Zito has more than 23 years of coaching experience.
For the past seven years Zito has led the Ola High School football program in Henry County, while serving as the chairman of the school’s Physical Education Department and is a weight training teacher.
Zito has been part of 13 teams who have made it to the state playoffs. His record includes two quarter-final appearances in state playoffs as a head coach, seven state playoff appearances as an assistant and head coach, leading four teams to postseason playoffs as a head coach, having five former players currently playing for National Football League (NFL) teams, and successfully assisting over 100 former players through the athletic recruiting and scholarship process to become collegiate athletes.
He has led multiple football teams in Georgia and Florida including the following:
- Dacula High School in Gwinnett County (Feb. 2011 - May 2013
- North Forsyth High in Cumming, GA (May 2007 - Feb. 2011)
- Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, FL (Aug. 2002 - May 2006)
He has also been an assistant coach for the following programs:
- Westlake High School in Fulton County - Assistant Coach and Athletic Coordinator (August 2013 - May 2014)
- Etowah High School in Cherokee County (Aug. 2006 - May 2007)
- Deltona High School in Florida (Aug. 2001 - May 2002)
- Lake Brantley High School in Florida (Aug. 1998 - May 2001)
“We will be a total program that is first class and strives for excellence in everything that we do on the field, in the classroom and in the community,” said Zito in the release. “My family and I are excited about the move to Southeast Bulloch. It is a place that really checked a lot of boxes for our family as the process evolved. It is a family decision that gets us closer to family in Florida, and brings us to a school, program and community that has great history and tradition. We are honored to be a part of the SEB family!”
The district said earlier in the week he met with current and potential players at school, and he will meet with athletes’ parents Thursday evening.
“I was very impressed with the hiring committee’s detail and vision to build on the recent success of the football program, " said Zito.
Over the last three years SEB has gone 21-11, with three state playoff appearances, and in 2020 won their first region title since 1994.
