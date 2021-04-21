Toombs Co. community excited about return of Vidalia Onion Festival

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend marks the biggest, and sweetest, time of the year in Toombs County.
The Vidalia Onion Festival traditionally draws thousands of visitors for the onions, arts and crafts, live entertainment and more.
The festival announced earlier this year they would bring it back now that COVID cases have trended down, and vaccinations have trended up. Organizers say they have taken precautions with protocols to increase visitor safety.
After a one year hiatus due to the pandemic, they are glad to have the festival this year.
“We’re just excited that we’re doing something. The community’s excited that we’re doing something,” said Alexa Britton, with the festival.
She said visitors should check the website because some events have been moved this year to allow more space.
