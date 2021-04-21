Top Teacher: Elizabeth Peek

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Math can be a tough subject in school, but so important because we work with numbers every day.
Elizabeth Peek teaches math for middle school students at Bethesda Academy in Chatham County.
“Math is one of those subjects, that you may not always remember all the facts you memorized in other subjects, but you are going to use math. Always. So, we really try to apply it to day to day life,” Peek said.
She has been teaching for 22 years and says she enjoys teaching this age group.
“I just love being with the kids. They literally make me laugh each single day. We have fun, we have fun together,” Peek said. “And I just love when their eyes light up when they get a new concept and say, ‘hey, this is making sense now.’”
Peek says her job is to get her students ready to reach the next level and beyond.
“We talk a lot in class about how we are developing habits for high school. That it’s not always about getting the answer right but learning the process, learning the right habits, study habits, practice habits, that kind of thing,” she said.
