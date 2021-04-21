UGA Marine Extension hosting maritime forest walks to celebrate Earth Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A number of events are planned throughout the rest of April to celebrate Earth Day around the Coastal Empire.
The University of Georgia Marine Extension and Sea Grant is leading a series of guided hikes of their maritime forests on Skidaway Island. Those are the forests common on barrier islands. Associate Director of Marine Education Anne Lindsay explains some of the characteristics of these forests in the video below:
If you’re thinking of taking one of these hikes, there are a few things you need to know:
The next one is happening Friday, April 23, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
You’ll need to register ahead of time. That’s because the program is limited to one group per trip as a COVID precaution. A group of up to 5 people costs $50. A group of between 6 and 10 people costs $100 total.
Face masks will be required, and social distancing will be enforced.
To sign up, click here.
To see a full schedule of Earth Day Savannah events, click here.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.