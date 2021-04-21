Wednesday | Warm, windy, mostly sunny as a cold front approaches

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a few clouds, it’s mild across the Savannah Metro with a light breeze.
A lot of sunshine is in the forecast today; sending temperatures into the mid and upper 70s by noon. Temps peak in the low to mid-80s along the I-95 corridor this afternoon. Slightly cooler temperatures are possible further inland as cooler air begins to filter in behind a cold front. It’ll be windy today - gusting to 30 to 35 MPH.
Outdoor burning is discouraged.
We’ll wake up to 40s tomorrow morning and more chilly weather Friday morning. Milder weather and a chance of rain, thunder enters the forecast Saturday. Some severe weather is possible; especially Saturday afternoon (late) and evening.
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day. Keep an eye on the forecast and make sure you have at least one way to receive severe weather alerts, just in case.
Drier, more pleasant weather builds in Sunday and lingers into early next work-week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
