Good News: Faith Chapel’s Tiffany stained glass window turns 100

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - They are celebrating a centennial on Jekyll Island this year.
Looking good for one’s age is usually a partial compliment.
“The glass itself is in wonderful shape, the leading is doing really well. There’s just kind of the general 100 year accumulation of dust, debris and attention that needs paid,” said Michael Scott.
But on Jekyll Island this year, age is the full attraction for one of the local sites.
The Tiffany stained glass window at Jekyll’s Faith Chapel turned 100 last month. And the hope is a centennial celebration of the window’s history and craftsmanship will bring people to the island.
“We have 12 months of programming coming up. You don’t always have a Tiffany window turning 100, so it’s something we want to make sure people are aware of.”
The window was originally purchased by neighbors of Frederick Gilbert Goren in 1921 to memorialize the influential member of the community.
And it has stood as a symbol of the era in which it was made.
“It shows the beauty and the ability of that Tiffany studio, how they were able to control the process, how the glass not just cut but shaped the individual pieces of glass.”
It has also withstood a lot.
“Of course, the weather on Jekyll and on all of the Georgia coast sees its good share of storms and humidity and ups and downs. So, there is some addressing to the framework and oxidation. But really nothing that would make us concerned about it and that’s a huge surprise given its age and its location.”
And now on Jekyll, something looking good for its age just might help more people see it and its home.
“When visitors come to the island and they come to visit the Tiffany piece, I want them to enjoy it, I want them to experience it, I want them to see it with as new of eyes as they can and really take in the power and significance of it as a piece. But, I hope they also spend enough time on the island to enjoy the rest of the district.”
