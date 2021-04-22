High-speed chase ends in crash overnight in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver is facing multiple charges after leading police on a chase across Long County and into Hinesville at speed topping 100 miles per hour.
The Georgia State Patrol attempted to pull over a Black Chrysler 300 late Wednesday night on Highway 84 in Long County. The 19-year-old driver started to pull over but then took off again.
GSP troopers say the chase led them through Walthourville and on several back roads in Hinesville.
*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report
