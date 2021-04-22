Thursday | Chilly morning, cool and sunny afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a much cooler start to the day with temperatures in the mid and upper 40s through the morning commute. Grab a jacket before you leave the house.
Under load of sunshine, the temperature warms into the low to mid-60s by noon; peaking in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There will be sunshine, lower humidity and a breeze this afternoon. Try not to burn anything outdoors.
Temperatures tumble into the 50s this evening and we’ll wake up to low and mid-40s Friday morning. Friday will be another cool, mostly sunny day with a breeze.
Thicker clouds roll in Friday evening ahead of Saturday’s storm system. A round of rain and some thunder is possible in the morning, though, mainly across the extreme northern and northwestern portions of the WTOC Viewing Area.
A greater chance of rain and storms builds in during the afternoon and evening.
A few storms may become severe weather gusty winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. The forecast clears out Saturday night and pleasant weather returns Sunday!
Have a great day,
Cutter
