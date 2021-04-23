Chatham Emergency Services pursuing eco-friendly initiatives

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Celebrating Earth Day this week, we’re highlighting the efforts of one first responder agency to go green.
Chatham Emergency Services is working to reduce their carbon footprint in a number of ways that they say preserves resources, improves efficiency, saves money and improves response times and firefighting performance along with patient outcomes.
The efforts to cut down on paper waste start as soon as an emergency call comes into the Chatham Emergency Services dispatch center.
“In the paperless initiative, we first linked our Computer Aided Dispatch system to the county’s electronically. So that eliminates writing notes and then typing a call in, which wastes time,” said Chuck Kearns, CEO of Chatham Emergency Services.
What paper is used in office is shredded and recycled.
As for ambulances, solar power is helping one new rig get around.
“It charges the medical equipment that’s plugged in in the back, and it also charges and keeps turned on the automatic vehicle location system and the mobile data terminal. So all those things function all the time through the power of sunlight, and we no longer have to plug the ambulances into a shore line,” said Kearns.
Meaning there’s less strain on the power grid. The panels also charge the ambulances battery and back-up batteries, greatly reducing the chance of it getting stranded.
Chatham Emergency Services also uses a technique to bring new ambulances into the fleet called remounting, which refurbishes the back where the patient goes, and puts that recycled part onto a new chassis.
“You’re not pulling the aluminum out of the ground and fabricating a brand new truck,” said Kearns.
Kearns also said another priority is converting ambulances from diesel to clean burning gasoline.
“The gas burns cleaner, that’s one of the key issues in this initiative. We’re not using diesel fuel, and the exhaust fluid, the DEF fluid,” he said.
Kearns had this to say to other agencies like his considering making their services more eco-friendly.
“It saves money, is kind of one of the big motivators. But it also improves the efficiency, and it’s better for the environment,” he said.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.