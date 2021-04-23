Dry today, strong storms possible Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Skies will be partly cloudy during the afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.
Outdoor plans are good to go Friday evening. Temperatures will drop back into the 60s shortly after sunset with a southeasterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day.
This weekend starts out much warmer with morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A warm front will lift north throughout the morning, bringing with is a chance of showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two. The wind will really pick up late-morning through the afternoon. Outside of thunderstorms, the wind will be sustained from the south at about 20 miles per hour with gusts over 30 miles per hour possible.
The cold front moves into our western communities late Saturday afternoon, pushing showers and a line of strong thunderstorms toward the coast throughout the evening. Timing favors the evening for communities along I-95 and the coast.
These storms will have the capability of producing damaging straight-line wind, hail and an isolated tornado or two. Make sure you have the alerts turned on in the WTOC Weather app! Aside from the severe threat, we will see the most rain in a day out of the entire month. Minor flooding will be possible, as many of our communities will receive 1 to 2 inches of rain.
The front pushes the line of showers and thunderstorms offshore late Saturday into early Sunday. Clear weather returns on Sunday with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to about 80 degrees. If you can push back your plans from Saturday to Sunday, I highly recommend it!
Calmer weather settles in for the work week with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
