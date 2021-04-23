ECSO, GBI investigating after human remains found off Highway 30

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found off of Highway 30 near South Effingham High School shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A local hunter called the Sheriff’s Office after discovering what he believed was a shallow grave. Deputies on the scene confirmed the remains are human.
GBI is assisting in the investigation and will conduct an autopsy and identify the remains, according to David Exley, the Effingham County Coroner.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they come available.
