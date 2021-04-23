Effingham EMA responds to fire at Springfield Laundromat

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - “We were actually inside the laundromat and you know had we not walked out who knows if we would be here today,” said Lakeisha Cope.
It started as a normal Friday for Effingham County High School teacher Lakeisha Cope and her five-year-old daughter. But she says that changed after she went to sit outside the Springfield Laundromat.
“I said ‘Oh my God, I smell smoke. And I got up and walked around the side of the building right there where the smoke was coming from and I said ‘Oh my God, this place is burning, it’s on fire! It’s smoking!’” said Cope.
She quickly grabbed her daughter, hopped in the car, moved, and waited for the fire department. While they were waiting, she says someone tried to put the fire out, but it didn’t work.
“It was just, next thing you know it just went up in flames. Flames just start coming, stuff just starts falling,” said Cope.
Effingham County Emergency Management Agency responded to a call about a structure fire around 5:25 p.m. on Friday. They say the fire originated in one of the dryers and moved to parts of the attic. No one was injured, and the laundromat will experience a moderate loss, according to Effingham EMA. No other structures were damaged.
Cope says she lost some clothing in the fire but overall, she’s thankful for her and her daughter’s lives.
”I just thank God that he just gave us wisdom, knowledge to get up out of there,” she said.
