First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Saturday afternoon, evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day.
This weekend starts out much warmer with morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A warm front will lift north throughout the morning, bringing with it a chance of showers. The wind will really pick up late-morning through the afternoon. Outside of thunderstorms, the wind will be sustained from the south at about 20 miles per hour with gusts over 30 miles per hour possible.
There are two potential waves of storms on Saturday. The first will move in early afternoon into the midafternoon. The second line moves in with a cold front. This cold front will move into our western communities late Saturday afternoon, pushing showers and a line of strong thunderstorms toward the coast throughout the evening. Timing favors the evening for communities along I-95 and the coast.
These storms will have the capability of producing damaging straight-line wind, hail and an isolated tornado or two. Make sure you have the alerts turned on in the WTOC Weather app! Aside from the severe threat, we will see the most rain so far this month. Minor flooding will be possible, as many of our communities will receive 1 to 2 inches of rain.
The front pushes the line of showers and thunderstorms offshore late Saturday into early Sunday. Clear weather returns on Sunday with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to about 80 degrees. If you can push back your plans from Saturday to Sunday, I highly recommend it!
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.