GDOT seeks feedback on multi-million dollar bridge replacement project in St. Simons

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Transportation Department wants to know what you think about a $78 million bridge project.
Officials say that’s how much it might cost to replace a bridge on St. Simons Island.
Built in 1986, the MacKay River Bridge is 35-years-old. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the bridge could become unsafe if it’s not fixed. Engineers have found cracks in the bridge and say water is damaging its support piers.
You can weigh in on GDOT’s plan to replace the bridge. Public comment is open now through May online here.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.