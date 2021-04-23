Hinesville Police: Facebook post about human trafficking incident is false

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Hinesville Police were made aware of a possible human trafficking incident around 8:00 p.m. Thursday night. Tracey Howard, Hinesville Police Department’s assistant police chief says investigators quickly learned the incident was reported in a Facebook post.
In the post shared by another Facebook user, a woman claimed three people were watching her and following her as she was shopping at Bealls Outlet in Hinesville. It went on to say she called the cops and the people were arrested on “previous prostitution counts and trafficking.”
“We had our command staff, was communicating with 911 center and the shift supervisors to ensure that no such event had taken place,” said Howard.
He says investigators determined the post to be false, but there are still concerns. He says the post was shared more than 500 times and no one reported it directly to police.
“We’re not ever offended by those incidents where we go to a scene and there’s no crime. That’s always the best optimal result,” said Howard.
Howard also wants the public to be mindful of what they see and share on social media. He says a quick Google search could help verify if it’s a credible threat.
“Real easily, one of our command staff members was able to Google it and find a 2017 post that was almost verbatim. The only changes were the location of the incident,” he said.
Howard says they are looking into the Facebook user of the original post, as charges are possible.
