Increase in flight options adds to Savannah’s tourism

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have noticed a lot of people in downtown Savannah recently. That’s because tourist season is starting early in the Hostess City.
As we know, 2020 was an extremely difficult year for tourism, but Savannah started seeing a comeback in mid-February. Occupancy was around 70-percent last month, compared to around 50 percent last March.
More visitors from across the country are part of that increase now that 34 cities can get non-stop flights to the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
“We have very aggressive marketing in the marketplace where we work very, very closely with our partners at the hotels, attractions, retail and restaurants and so forth, so, it’s all about communication and making sure people know what we are expecting for the next weekend, the next week and the next month,” said Joseph Marinelli, Visit Savannah President.
Looking at the projected numbers for visitors this weekend for both Friday and Saturday nights, occupancy at hotels is at 99-percent and the city expects around 31,000 overnight guests.
And with some concern in Georgia over the new voting law impacting tourism, Visit Savannah has received some messages saying they aren’t coming anymore and others saying they are coming because of the law, but says they haven’t lost any convention business due to the law at this time.
