Lindsay Lohan’s dad accused of taking kickbacks from rehab

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2007, file photo, Michael Lohan is interviewed in New York. The estranged father of actress Lindsay Lohan was arrested Friday, April 23, 2021, on charges that he illegally took kickbacks for referring patients to a substance abuse treatment center. The Palm Beach Post reports that 60-year-old Michael Lohan was booked into jail on five counts of patient brokering and one count of conspiracy to commit patient brokering. (Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)