SC reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 607 newly-confirmed and 352 probable new COVID-19 cases Friday.
The report also included 12 confirmed and four probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 478,046 confirmed cases, 95,179 probable cases, 8,278 confirmed deaths and 1,126 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 18,516 individual tests with a percent positive of 4.6%.
To date, the state has performed more than 7.2 million COVID-19 tests.
