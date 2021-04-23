Statesboro High School students create video for autism awareness

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of Statesboro High School students used their knowledge of video and audio production to tackle an issue they might not have otherwise understood. Video editing has become second nature to these students. Dr. Michelle Zeanah of the Behavioral Pediatrics Resource Center works with autistic children and teens and asked this group of students to make a video with parents and children about it.
“Everyone on the autism spectrum struggles with social communication. So, ‘What does that body language mean?’ ‘Is that person teasing, or were they being mean to me?’” said Dr. Zeanah.
One part of the project has students on camera, talking about what they learned and urging classmates and others not to bully people with autism.
“Kids look at us as adults and are like ‘Oh my gosh you were never my age, you never understand what I’m going through.’ Coming from their peers, I think it makes a lot of difference,” said Statesboro High School teacher Chad Farrell.
They learned that among young children, third graders in Georgia, there’s at least one child with autism per 58 students.
“It came a little bit faster than I thought it would have. Like the realization as to what it actually is and just how many people deal with it,” said student Canyon Osgood.
Students hope the people who see the video learn as much as they did while making it.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.