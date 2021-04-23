Sunbelt Ag Expo will return to South Georgia in 2021

The Sunbelt Expo has been called the premiere farm show in North America and it’s brought people to Moultrie and South Georgia for more than 40 years. More than 100,000 visitors traditionally visit the open air trade show that lets farmers nationwide see new equipment in-person so they can think about how it fits in their operation. Executive Director Chip Blalock says the Expo’s return in 2021 means millions of dollars for restaurants, hotels and other local businesses.