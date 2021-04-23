UGA student charged with cyberstalking by U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts

Beginning in October 2019, Leach is alleged to have received private video calls and photographs from the victim after making false promises to pay her, according to charging documents. Leach also allegedly recorded calls with the victim without her knowledge. Leach then threatened to share the recordings with her family if she did not continue to send him content over Instagram, according to the release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Massachusetts says Leach continued the online harassment and extortion over anonymous Instagram accounts that sometimes included a variation of the username “u.kno_who.”