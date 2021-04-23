Weekend storms could be nasty

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A bright, slightly hazy afternoon with many cities surpassing 70° away from the islands, but still below our average high this time of year which is 79°. Our official afternoon high was 71°. Temperatures fall slowly through the night, so not as rapidly and not as chilly waking up on Saturday.
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day:
We start the day mostly dry, but I can’t rule out some showers especially west of I-95. Wake up temperatures will be between 54-60 with the coolest temperatures being inland.
If you live near U.S. 1 or Hwy 301 lunchtime storms will be near as the warm front lifts through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Post lunchtime, for all of us holds the potential for widespread soaking rains.
We are in an “Enhanced” risk for severe storms. Some of the storms will be persistent and or widespread. Supercell storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes.
There is the possibility of earlier rain, which could limit severe potential in the afternoon, but we need to be prepared for that early afternoon round of storms and late evening round of storms as the cold front passes.
The plus side of the storm is that we’re expecting 1.5″-2″ inches of rain with isolated communities receiving as much as 3″! We are in sorely in need; we’ve only had .10″ of rain this month, and if that stands, it would be the driest month on record.
Expect gusty winds as well between 25-35mph with highs in the upper 70s.
Beach-goers: A Moderate Risk is in effect for all our beaches on Saturday due to gusty onshore winds and elevated seas.
Boaters: Saturday Small Craft Advisory! SE winds 15-20kt becoming S 20-25kt with Gusts to 30kt Seas 3-4ft building to 5-7ft in the afternoon. Waterspouts possible! Sunday: W winds 10-15kt seas 4-5ft subsiding 3-2ft in the afternoon.
Sunday looks MUCH better 62/79 with lingering clouds then sunshine.
A quiet and “normal” looking beginning of next work week with with highs around 80° and morning lows near 60°.
Next chance of rain is potentially Thursday but most likely Friday, April 30th.
