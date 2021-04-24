Community gathers to honor the legacy of Kareem Smalls on his birthday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Family and friends of Kareem Smalls gathered to celebrate what would have been his 37th birthday on Saturday with a free lunch and toy giveaway.
Smalls was shot and killed in November of last year.
Smalls had a clothing brand called Free Lunch Baby which fed up to a thousand children while also inspiring them to go after their dreams.
Garden City Representative Carl Gillard presented Small’s mother with a resolution honoring Smalls and his work and contributions to our community.
“We’re going to promote the brand. This is the beginning. This is not the end. Kareem touched too many people. We’re on the ground, we got boots on the ground, I mean that,” said state Rep. Carl Gilliard (D-GA 162).
“I’m really thankful and grateful that my son left this great legacy. I’m going to try to keep continuing it, the Lord spare me, keep his legacy going. Free Lunch Baby, like I say they killed a man, but they just couldn’t kill the dream,” said Lavania Smalls, Kareem’s mother.
Smalls’ mother says she’s thankful for the support she’s received from family, faith, and city leaders.
Savannah Police say the investigation into Kareem’s death is still ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.