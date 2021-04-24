Director of Savannah’s End Gun Violence program resigns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police confirm that Dr. Gerard Tate has resigned from his position as the Director of the End Gun Violence program due to a personal family issue.
Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter met with Dr. Tate to wish him well earlier today.
Dr. Tate worked to better understand crime in Savannah and began working with community partners to develop gun violence reduction initiatives. Savannah Police say they will continue the discussion to implement initiatives focused on reducing gun violence.
In his resignation notice, Dr. Tate said that he “really appreciated the experience while working with the great city of Savannah and with the fantastic police officers who make up this great organization.”
