First Alert: Rain continues for the rest of Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. A risk of severe storms accompanies widespread rain and thunder through the afternoon.
The Tornado Watch for our Coastal Empire counties has been cancelled, with the overall severe weather threat diminishing.
Rain continues to fall behind the initial line of thunderstorms, with thunder and lightning still possible.
Minor street flooding has already occurred in Savannah today, and could continue in surrounding communities throughout the evening.
The forecast, gradually, dries out late this evening. Beautiful weather returns Sunday.
In the mean-time, have at least one way to get severe weather alerts and know where you are going to seek shelter if a dangerous storm approaches your community.
