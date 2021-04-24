First Alert Weather Day | Severe storms, heavy rain Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. A risk of severe storms accompanies widespread rain and thunder late this morning through the afternoon.
This morning begins pleasantly with just patchy areas of rain well-inland. Spotty showers are possible before 11 a.m. – primarily well west of Interstate 95.
A line, or clusters, of thunderstorms will sweep through our area late this morning through the afternoon and into this evening. There is an Enhanced (3/5) Risk of severe weather today; severe straight-line wind gusts between 60 and 70 MPH are the main severe weather threat.
Wind gusts between 30 and 40 MPH are possible outside of thunderstorms today.
Thunderstorms may also produce an isolated tornado, or two. While there is a lesser risk of hail, the risk is not zero. Hailstones to the size of quarters, or so, are possible with the strongest storms.
HEAVY RAIN | In addition to the risk of severe weather, periods of heavy rain are likely today. Rain totals will average between 1.5″ and 2.5″. A few communities could see up to 4″ of rain. Rain will be beneficial, but may fall quickly – street flooding and ponding are likely under heaviest downpours or where downpours repeatedly move over the same areas.
The forecast, gradually, dries out later this evening. Beautiful weather returns Sunday.
In the mean-time, have at least one way to get severe weather alerts and know where you are going to seek shelter if a dangerous storm approaches your community.
