Monster Truckz show canceled at the last minute due to missing permit

Monster Truckz show manager Josh Heiple says he was notified by the State Fire Marshal on Tuesday that the event required an additional permit. Heiple claims organizers were initially told they did not need to have this permit. Monster Truckz organizers applied for the additional permit, according to Heiple, but it was not approved in time for the start of the show on Friday evening. Heiple says organizers had worked with the City of Savannah and Chatham County on required local and county permits.