Monster Truckz show canceled at the last minute due to missing permit

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Monster Truckz show at the new fairgrounds on Fort Argyle Road was canceled Friday due to a missing permit. All scheduled Monster Truckz events have been canceled for the remainder of the weekend.
Monster Truckz show manager Josh Heiple says he was notified by the State Fire Marshal on Tuesday that the event required an additional permit. Heiple claims organizers were initially told they did not need to have this permit. Monster Truckz organizers applied for the additional permit, according to Heiple, but it was not approved in time for the start of the show on Friday evening. Heiple says organizers had worked with the City of Savannah and Chatham County on required local and county permits.
The State Fire Marshal says the promoter of the Monster Truckz event “failed to attend a meeting two weeks ago with City and State Officials to discuss specific requirements,” according to an emailed statement from the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. The statement also says the promoter was unable to get the required City of Savannah documentation needed for the State Fire Marshal’s Office to issue a State Racetrack License.
The Monster Truckz show was expecting between 8,000 and 12,000 attendees over three days this weekend. Tickets will be honored at a later date if the show is rescheduled, and patrons can request a refund by calling 941-343-2378 Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.