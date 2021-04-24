Savannah Police warning Southside residents about car thefts

“We’re focusing through our crime data mapping, we’re focusing on the places where these incidents happen, to activate our police presence, make sure that we have more bodies on the street and activate more patrol so that neighbors are aware that we hear them, we’re listening to them, we’re here to keep them safe but you got to help us out too. Lock up your vehicles, bring in your belongings, and if you see something, absolutely say something,” said Palumbo.