Savannah Police warning Southside residents about car thefts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are warning Southside residents against leaving valuables in their cars after several car thefts this week. Police say seven cars were stolen this week alone.
The majority of the thefts took place at apartment communities along White Bluff Road.
Savannah Police have recovered three of the cars. Samantha Sosbe, Savannah Police’s Neighborhood Resource Officer says a majority of the cars stolen had keys left inside of them.
“Removing things that are in plain sight. Taking things off of the back seat, from underneath the front seats. Removing firearms that live in the car, even if they are empty, it’s not hard to buy ammunition. So, removing things that you’ve worked hard for, that you’d like to keep with you, out of the car,” said Sosbe.
Police and District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo want to remind residents to put their valuables away so they don’t become a victim of crime.
“We’re focusing through our crime data mapping, we’re focusing on the places where these incidents happen, to activate our police presence, make sure that we have more bodies on the street and activate more patrol so that neighbors are aware that we hear them, we’re listening to them, we’re here to keep them safe but you got to help us out too. Lock up your vehicles, bring in your belongings, and if you see something, absolutely say something,” said Palumbo.
If you know who may have committed these crimes you should call Savannah Police or Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.