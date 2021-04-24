SC reports less than 600 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 511 newly-confirmed and 331 probable new COVID-19 cases Saturday.
The report also included 10 confirmed and zero probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 478,739 confirmed cases, 95,487 probable cases, 8,289 confirmed deaths and 1,125 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 30,596 individual tests with a percent positive of 5.3%.
To date, the state has performed more than 7.2 million COVID-19 tests.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.