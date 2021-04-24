Storms move out overnight, drier on Sunday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers and thunderstorms continue to progress across the Low Country and Coastal Empire this evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 1AM for counties south of the Altamaha River. These storms will have the capability of producing isolated tornadoes, hail and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.
Most of us will hear some thunder, but almost all of us will continue to receive rain. Some areas have already received an estimated 3 inches of rainfall, with rain still falling through midnight. If you have evening plans, please be careful. All of our roadways are soaked, and minor street flooding is possible. Many communities will come away with 2 to 3 inches of much-needed rainfall today.
Sunday Tybee Tides: 8.3′ 7:12AM I 0.1′ 1:37PM I 9.1′ 7:43PM
Temperatures won’t fall much overnight into Sunday morning, with most communities bottoming out in the lower 60s. We’ll see more sunshine on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s along with NO rain. This dry stretch of weather will continue through the middle of the work week as high temperatures climb back into the low to mid 80s.
After Saturday’s rain moves out, we’ll be dry for most of the next week or so. That is until another front approaches us on Friday/Saturday, bringing with it another chance of rain for the Low Country and Coastal Empire.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
