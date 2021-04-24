Stormy Saturday is in the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. A risk of severe storms accompanies widespread rain and thunder late this morning through the afternoon.
This morning begins pleasantly with just patchy areas of rain well-inland. Spotty showers are possible before 11 a.m. – primarily well west of Interstate 95.
A line, or clusters, of thunderstorms will sweep through our area late this morning through the afternoon and into this evening. There is an Enhanced (3/5) Risk of severe weather today; severe straight-line wind gusts between 60 and 70 MPH are the main severe weather threat.
Thunderstorms may also produce an isolated tornado, or two. While there is a lesser risk of hail, the risk is not zero. Hailstones to the size of quarters, or so, are possible with the strongest storms.
The forecast, gradually, dries out later this evening. Beautiful weather returns Sunday.
In the mean-time, have at least one way to get severe weather alerts and know where you are going to seek shelter if a dangerous storm approaches your community.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.