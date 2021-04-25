Drier, calmer weather settles in!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Overnight, temperatures fall into the mid 50s for our inland communities with lows closer to 60° along the coast.
This dry stretch of weather will continue through the middle of the work week as high temperatures climb back into the low to mid 80s.
We need the dry weather now, after going so long in April will little to no rain, we simple got too much on Saturday. Some areas saw over five inches of rainfall and are still dealing with poor road conditions. Please remember, never drive on water covered roads! Dirt roads will also take a few days to get into better shape.
Now that Saturday’s rain is gone, we’ll be dry for most of the next week or so. That is until another front approaches us on Friday/Saturday, bringing with it another chance of rain for the Low Country and Coastal Empire. 80s return this week and our morning won’t be quite as cool!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
