Georgia Southern caps off spring ball with annual blue-white game

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - After no spring football in 2020, Georgia Southern was able to have their annual blue-white spring football game Friday night, though it was moved up last-minute due to inclimate weather on Saturday.
The Eagles took the field, playing for about 1,900 fans. It was exactly four months since their New Orleans Bowl victory.
White team defeated the blue team 11 to 9, but spring was more about development for the Eagles than what was on the scoreboard.
“We just never were able to get those fine-tuned details, and so we’ve really concentrated that in this spring, you know, throughout all phases with offense, defense and special teams, so very valuable that we were able to get them all, and I think that will show this coming year for sure,” said Head Coach Chad Lunsford following the game.
The team said that being able to have spring practice was huge in their development- especially after last season.
“I think this spring gave a lot of guys confidence, you know, just to see that they can really play at this level. Like I said, the young guys stepped up a lot so I think this spring game helped out the confidence,” said redshirt senior inside linebacker, Tre Allen. “I feel like the sky’s the limit, but we have to go back to work... watch film, do a little extra. We’re not the same team as last year, so we just have to put a little bit more in.”
Allen led the defense with seven tackles, including two for loss, and a sack in the game.
“Just being able to do spring ball this year I feel like was great for us, because we didn’t have it last year, so I feel like we was able to build more and also help prepare us for the summer too, so we can keep on building,” said redshirt junior quarterback Justin Tomlin.
Georgia Tech transfer quarterback James Graham still was not with the team, and hasn’t been since their first scrimmage. Lunsford said his situation remains unchanged, and they would re-assess his situation at the end of the semester.
With Shai Werts departure, Tomlin entered the spring with a true shot at winning the starting quarterback position, and while four different quarterbacks got reps in the spring game, Lunsford says the job is currently Tomlin’s to lose.
“I think Justin Tomlin has separated himself. He’s really gained the trust and respect of the team. I believe a lot of that was happening at the end of last year when he had stepped in against FAU, and the early part of App State, and then unfortunately, he got the injury, but he’s really progressed over the spring, and really started to develop as a quarterback- not only running the option, but also being able to pass the ball, and he’s got poise, you know? He’s just starting to have a lot of that confidence that you need, so very happy about where he’s at.”
Tomlin was 7-of-16 passing for 62 yards and threw the lone touchdown in the game. For Tomlin, not much has changed.
“Every time I got in or played these past two or three years I always felt like I was the guy, so every time I get on the field I feel like I’m the guy, no matter what, so I guess my confidence and stuff hasn’t changed, so I’m still the same.”
All four quarterbacks got reps in the game, and Lunsford said he still hasn’t ironed out who the back-up under center would be.
“When you start talking about the next guy, I think there’s a really good battle going on between Sam Kenerson and Connor Cigelske, and they’re both different. Connor is an operator, a manager, seems to be able to get the offense going and really make it go, Kennerson is the more dynamic, could take it to the house any minute type guy,” Lunsford said.
Lunsford said they are still looking at the possibility of adding another transfer quarterback with game experience, noting that they had four additional spots they could fill. They’re also hoping to add more depth to the linebacker corps, and possibly and offensive lineman or wide receiver.
With a hand-full of new coaching hires in the offseason, primarily on the offensive side of the ball beginning with offensive coordinator Doug Ruse, the stretch of spring practices allowed Southern to dive further into what their new offense will look like.
“Our defense has really grown and continues to grow with that continuity, offensively, it was a different dynamic, because you’re putting in a new offense. Obviously they had a little taste of it at the end of last year,” Lunsford explained. “Now we went totally to Coach Ruse’s offense.”
Tomlin said the offense isn’t fully installed; they still haven’t got to some situational things like two-minute and goal line offense, but agreed that they are in a good place.
Another win for the Eagles: coming out of the spring healthy.
“Normally we go early spring ball, and if you do get an injury, you’ve got a little bit more time to get ready for training camp. I was a little bit concerned going as late as we did, but I do know that it was important that we got those eight weeks of strength and conditioning in before we did it,” Lunsford said. “For us to come out healthy, and not really be in a spot where somebody is going to be out at the first part of training camp or the first part of the season, that was big for us.”
Redshirt sophomore kicker Alex Raynor began scoring for the Eagles Friday night with a 23-yard field goal, and ended the night nailing one from 30 and another from 40 yards out. Redshirt sophomore slot receiver Darius Lewis caught the 19-yard touchdown pass from Tomlin, and both Tyler Bride and Darrell Baker Jr. had interceptions in the game.
The team was also presented with their bowl rings following the win.
