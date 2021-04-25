NWS confirms EF-2 tornado in Coffee County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Weather Service in Jacksonville confirmed an EF-2 tornado caused damage in Coffee County, Georgia Saturday evening.
The NWS issued a Tornado Warning for Coffee County at 8:51 p.m. Saturday evening.
The tornado was on the ground from 9:03 p.m. to 9:18 p.m.
The EF-2 rating comes from surveyed damage to multiple homes and trees in the Bay Meadows subdivision, south of Douglas, Georgia.
Multiple trees were also snapped in the Bear Creek Mobile Home Park.
The tornado was on the ground for 8.2 miles and had a max width of 360 yards.
This tornado-warned storm raced to the east at 40 to 50 miles per hour into Appling, Bacon and Pierce Counties Saturday evening.
