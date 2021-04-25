NWS confirms EF-2 tornado in Coffee County

Preliminary data from the National Weather Service shows an EF-2 Tornado touched down in Coffee County during storms Saturday night. (Source: Coastal News Service)
By Andrew Gorton | April 25, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT - Updated April 25 at 9:58 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Weather Service in Jacksonville confirmed an EF-2 tornado caused damage in Coffee County, Georgia Saturday evening.

The NWS issued a Tornado Warning for Coffee County at 8:51 p.m. Saturday evening.

The tornado was on the ground from 9:03 p.m. to 9:18 p.m.

The EF-2 rating comes from surveyed damage to multiple homes and trees in the Bay Meadows subdivision, south of Douglas, Georgia.

Multiple trees were also snapped in the Bear Creek Mobile Home Park.

The tornado was on the ground for 8.2 miles and had a max width of 360 yards.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville is surveying tornado damage in Coffee County this afternoon. (Source: NWS)

This tornado-warned storm raced to the east at 40 to 50 miles per hour into Appling, Bacon and Pierce Counties Saturday evening.

