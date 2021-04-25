SC reports 424 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 424 newly-confirmed and 304 probable new COVID-19 cases Sunday.
The report also included 16 confirmed and one probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 479,207 confirmed cases, 95,778 probable cases, 8,304 confirmed deaths and 1,126 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 15,833 individual tests with a percent positive of 3.9%.
To date, the state has performed more than 7.3 million COVID-19 tests.
