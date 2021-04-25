Vigil held in Savannah’s Forsyth Park to mourn those killed in police shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Unity is what will bring our community forward,” said Chad Mance, President of the Savannah Chapter of the NAACP.
Mance, along with dozens of people, came out to Forsyth Park on Sunday for a vigil to mourn Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo, Ma’Khia Bryant and others who died at the hands of police.
“Technology, social media, the law techniques — we are so advanced in every other area of our society that there is absolutely no reason that Black and Brown people should meet the end of their lives when they encounter law enforcement,” said Shalena Cook Jones, the Chatham County District Attorney.
Savannah Undocumented Youth Alliance, the Savannah chapter of the NAACP, and Savannah Democratic Socialists of America and other groups came together at Forsyth Park to discuss how to reform policing and the criminal justice system.
“Enough is enough, before you sink one more dollar into a tactical vest, invest a thorough background investigation on every badge on every force,” said Pastor Candace Hartnett, of Agape Empowerment Ministries.
“Unless we support each other and propose practical, broad-based solutions, we will be right back here mourning but another life lost to injustice,” said Mance.
Community leaders also called for all of us to help make a change together.
“It’s not a commitment to white or Black, it’s a commitment to humanity and to your brothers and sisters because if it’s not your child today, it’ll be your child tomorrow,” said Cook Jones.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.