Chatham Co. court schedules returning to normal following pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday marks three weeks since jury trials resumed in Chatham County following a more than year-long pause because of the pandemic.
Three trials have been completed, with even more major crime cases reaching a resolution Monday.
There’s cautious optimism right now according to Superior Court Chief Judge Penny Haas Freesemann, who says the courts have been able to prioritize making sure defendants get their day in court, while at the same time making sure jurors stay safe in the courtroom.
Judge Freesemann says they’ve been refining the trial process as they’ve gone through the first few, and they’ve also been gathering feedback from jurors at the end of the trials to see what’s working and what’s not. And so far all that feedback has been positive, according to Judge Freesemann.
She adds this week, six major crimes cases involving anything from felony murder to assault were due in Judge Timothy Walmsley’s court. But no jury will be needed to hear any of those, and Judge Freesemann explained why.
“Major cases, all lined up to go today. And when I talked to him a few minutes ago, he had just plead out the last one of them. Every one of them resolved. And it wouldn’t have resolved, in other words, we’ve got the system moving again. And by getting the system moving, it’s forcing the issue and they’re resolving cases,” said Judge Freesemann.
Of the trials that have happened so far, the first two resulted in guilty verdicts, and last week’s trial ended in a not guilty verdict. For the time being masks are still being worn in the courthouse, with social distancing and sanitization protocols are still in place as well.
