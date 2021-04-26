Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 4-26-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather most of this week. This will bring lots of sunshine and dry weather. Temps will be above average all week and we could see some 90 temps Thursday. A cold front moves in Friday with more clouds and our next rain chance. Low pressure may impact the area this weekend. Computer models differ on the amount of rain Saturday but there is a potential for another washout. High pressure returns Sunday into Monday.
Today will be sunny and cool, highs 73-81.
Tonight will be clear, lows 53-62.
Tuesday will be sunny, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be clear, lows near 60.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 60s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, highs near 90.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows near 60.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early then clearing, highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Waters Forecast: Today: NE winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: E winds at 10 kts becoming 5-10 kts after midnight, seas 1-3 ft. Tuesday: SE winds at 5 kts, seas 1-2 ft.
