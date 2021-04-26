Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 4-26-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather most of this week. This will bring lots of sunshine and dry weather. Temps will be above average all week and we could see some 90 temps Thursday. A cold front moves in Friday with more clouds and our next rain chance. Low pressure may impact the area this weekend. Computer models differ on the amount of rain Saturday but there is a potential for another washout. High pressure returns Sunday into Monday.