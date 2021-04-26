Glennville man known for eating lunch with picture of late wife passes away

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Clarence Purvis passed away Friday, April 23 at Ogeechee Area Hospice.
You may remember Mr. Purvis from a story by WTOC back in 2017. Mr. Purvis was known for dining at Smith’s Restaurant in Reidsville with his wife Carolyn. After she passed away, Mr. Purvis continued to dine with her, sort of.
He began dining in his usual spot at their favorite restaurant with her picture, making their love unforgettable.
After WTOC’s story on Mr. Purvis aired, CBS News also did a story on his eternal love for his wife.
Care and Services for Mr. Purvis are entrusted to Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville.
A viewing is scheduled for Monday, April 26 at 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 27 at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Glennville City Cemetery.
Remembrances may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 and/or Humane Society, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.
Clarence Purvis was 97.
