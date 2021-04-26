GSU hoping to receive funding for Jack Hill Convocation Center

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Hanner Fieldhouse opened in the 1960s at a time when it could seat most or all of the student body.
Fast forward to today and it can barely hold a single graduating class and two loved ones apiece. Georgia Southern’s president says the proposed convocation center that’s financed in the current state budget will help the university in many ways, and honor two alum who helped the university themselves.
The budget passed by the General Assembly and awaiting the governor’s signature includes $36.7 million for a convocation center. It will be built in the University’s South campus expansion. University president Dr. Kyle Marrero says the center will not only serve as a basketball arena several times bigger than Hanner, it will help host concerts and possible graduation ceremonies.
“This is an incredibly important project that’s symbolic of our growth. It will serve our region, not just Statesboro but the entirety of the Georgia Southern campuses and region,” said Dr. Marrero.
The Board of Regents already approved naming the building for the late State Senator Jack Hill and his late wife Ruth Ann. Both were alumni and Senator Hill served as a staunch advocate for Southern inside the capital.
He says they now wait for the University System to secure the bonding for the project. They’ll begin the design work and hopefully have a groundbreaking Spring of 2022.
