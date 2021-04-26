Hilton Head Regional Healthcare to relax visitation policy on Monday, April 26

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Regional Healthcare has announced that it will be relaxing its visitation policy for its patients in its adult and pediatric emergency departments beginning next Monday, April 26, according to a release.
The change will apply to both Hilton Head Hospital and Coastal Carolina Hospital, as well as Tidewatch Emergency Department. Visitors to all locations be will required to undergo screenings for fever, respiratory symptoms or travel to high risk areas prior to entering hospital buildings and must wear identification and a face mask and sanitize their hands.
