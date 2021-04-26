Jasper Co. School District finalizing plans for in-person graduation ceremony

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County School District is finalizing its plans for graduation, summer school, and they are beginning to plan for next fall.
The district has decided they will host one in-person graduation ceremony for seniors the first Friday in June. Seniors will gather at the outdoor Hardeeville Recreation Center and are allowed to have 4 to 5 guests each.
For students not leaving, the district says summer school will be offered this year, although it will only be at the Ridgeland campus. Summer school will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and students who struggled during virtual learning will be able to sign up online and get the extra help they need.
The district says for parents looking ahead to next year, they want as many students as possible to return to in-person learning Monday through Thursday with precautions. They will only be offering virtual learning to third through 12th graders, and anyone participating has to fall under a few requirements
“You also have had to prove that your attendance was something of quality, cannot have not logged in, you also have to be passing, and you have to be able to, again, maintain a high level of accountability. We can’t stress that enough, to even be accepted into our virtual academy,” Jasper County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rechel Anderson.
Athletics will also be re-launching in the fall.
