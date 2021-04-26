May take months to identify, find cause of death for Effingham Co. skeletal remains

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A hunter came across skeletal remains in the woods on Friday, April 23 just off Highway 30 in Guyton.
While they work to uncover an identity, it may be a while before we have any firm answers.
“Our deputies and investigators have been out there working since that (Friday) night,” said Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Gena Sullivan.
Although the search for answers has been non-stop, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll get the results their looking for right away.
“Unlike television shows that show something like this taking a day or two, it’s really not a fast process,” said Sullivan.
As for where they are in the investigation currently?
“The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab has taken the remains and they’ll be assisting us in the identification, and they will be helping us determine the cause of death,” Sullivan says.
A process that itself could possibly take months according to the County Coroner.
“It all depends on where this case falls with all the other cases the GBI are working and sometimes they’re pretty backed up,” says Sullivan.
But that doesn’t mean the sheriff’s office is just sitting around waiting.
In fact, they were back on the scene Monday, alongside the DNR’s K-9 unit, scouring the area.
“We’re hoping just to gather any evidence which might have been left behind,” said Sullivan.
Despite what you may see at the scene, Sullivan says not to jump to any conclusions.
“The crime scene unit is out there, not to say this is a crime, because again, we really don’t know. We have some ideas, but we don’t really want to speculate until we have a better picture of what we’re looking at.”
The sheriff’s office also wants to remind everyone to stay clear of the crime scene while they continue to investigate.
